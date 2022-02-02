Woman Gives Birth to a Healthy Baby on an 11-Hour Flight from Ghana to the U.S.

A woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the middle of an 11-hour transatlantic flight this past weekend. Talk about making an entrance.

The inflight labor happened about six hours into United Airlines flight 997, which departed from Accra, Ghana, and was headed for Washington DC. According to CNN, in a stroke of luck, there was a physician, nurse, and a flight attendant who used to be a nurse on board. The three worked together to make sure that the delivery went smoothly.

"Our crew was amazing," United wrote in a statement to CNN. The airline added, "They acted quickly, assisted the medical professionals on board, and ensured everyone stayed safe throughout the flight."

One passenger, Tiani Warren of Los Angeles, told CNN that she was fast asleep when the woman went into labor. "I thought I was dreaming when I heard moaning. I got out of my seat, and I saw someone on the ground. A nurse was over her," Warren said.

Another passenger on the flight, Ghanaian journalist Nancy Adobea Anan, wrote about the experience on Facebook. Anan, who sat in front of the unidentified Ghanaian mother on the flight, posted footage of the new mom holding her infant. Part of Anan's caption reads: "On board @united Flight UA 977 (997) today, a lovely baby boy was born. The baby who was due late February decided to arrive 34,000 ft above sea level."