This Is Why People Are Throwing Cheese at Kids on Social Media

The internet is a mysterious place. There's an endless wealth of knowledge available, and we spend a good amount of time watching pandas sneeze. At one point, people were flinging cheese slices at their dogs as part of a social media challenge that had some hilarious results. Now, that's morphed into throwing cheese slices at kids. 

It's not worth trying to find a more complex explanation. You're not likely to find a satisfying answer. It's clearly just for a laugh, even if the joke is at the expense of toddlers. The challenge falls into the same category of the demonstrably mean Jimmy Kimmel Halloween challenge. It makes you cringe a little. Though, you're probably laughing at the same time.

Fortunately, everyone loves cheese. Getting cheese thrown at you is just getting a little free cheese. 

Here are some of the cheese tosses, which were originally collected in a surprisingly extensive Twitter thread. (That thread can no longer be seen because the original poster deleted their post. The video wasn't theirs and originated on Facebook, according to a note on the user's Twitter feed.)

Who knew so many people loved throwing cheese?

No, you probably shouldn't run around throwing cheese at babies (or any human, really). But feel free to get a chuckle out of all the people who did do it. 

h/t Mashable

