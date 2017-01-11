Infant Discovers the Horrors of Broccoli

Babies are great because they're humans without the pretense. If something sucks, they're going to let you know. Being hungry? Sucks. Poop in your pants? Sucks. Waking up alone? Depends on the situation.

A video of a baby named Hazel, posted by YouTube user Rob Hemmerle, shows an infant trying broccoli for the first time. It starts off with food being a great idea. And then the taste of broccoli sets in and it's full on stock market crash disappointment on Hazel's face.

The best part might be that Hazel experiences multiple stages of disappointment in having been fed broccoli.