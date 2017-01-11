News

Infant Discovers the Horrors of Broccoli

Published On 11/23/2016

Babies are great because they're humans without the pretense. If something sucks, they're going to let you know. Being hungry? Sucks. Poop in your pants? Sucks. Waking up alone? Depends on the situation.

A video of a baby named Hazel, posted by YouTube user Rob Hemmerle, shows an infant trying broccoli for the first time. It starts off with food being a great idea. And then the taste of broccoli sets in and it's full on stock market crash disappointment on Hazel's face. 

The best part might be that Hazel experiences multiple stages of disappointment in having been fed broccoli. 

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a newborn getting its hair washed has gone viral on Facebook, racking up over 22 million views in just a couple of days. 

Taveon Glenn shared the above video of his newborn daughter on Facebook. His daughter, Amira, is the portrait of relaxation as her hair gets washed. It's incredibly soothing to watch. 

"I just thought it was a cute video I should show my family and friends," Glenn told the Huffington Post. "I think it went viral because so many people like babies. It touched many hearts and even gave lots of people 'baby fever.'"

