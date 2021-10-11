Baby Food Sold at Walmart Is Being Recalled Over Arsenic

Baby cereal sold at Walmart has hit the rather lengthy list of current recalls.

Maple Island Inc. is recalling three lots of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal, which is manufactured for Walmart. The reason is that the food has tested "above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic," the recall notice states. Seeing arsenic and babies in a recall together is alarming, but the company says that it has not, at the time of the recall, received any reports of illness linked to its food.

The problem was discovered by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) during routine sampling. The food was distributed nationwide at Walmart stores and online. The big-box chain has pulled the items from shelves, but some people may still have the rice cereal in their cupboards.

In the recall, Maple Island shared specific details about the lots that are impacted. All are eight-ounce bags sold after April 5, 2021. Here are the details:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

It probably goes without saying that you shouldn't serve this food. You're advised to throw it out or return it to Walmart for a refund. The notice on the FDA website has contact information for the company as well as images of the products for any concerned parents looking for more details.