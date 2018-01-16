This Hatching Egg Sack of Spiders Is a Nightmare Come True

The policy most of us take toward spiders is that they're out there, and that's fine, but there's no need for us to see, hear, or feel them. As you can see in the video above, the Australian Reptile Park takes the opposite approach and wants to be directly involved in the hatching of countless hellspawn.
According to its Facebook page, "Baby Funnel web spiders coming out of an egg sack is the stuff of some people’s nightmares - but we love them." This seems a little, you know, treasonous from a human perspective, but don't judge too quickly.
The Australian Reptile Park milks these spiders for venom so it can be used to make antivenom, and it's actually the sole supplier of venom to antivenom-makers in Australia. The park depends upon civilians to collect the spiders and deliver them to set drop-off points, suggesting that people coax the spiders into a glass jar with a wooden spoon. This may sound terrifying, but it saves lives.
You're definitely a hero if you attempt it because these are "extremely aggressive spiders and will have no hesitation in standing their ground and defending themselves. The front legs are raised high off the ground and the fangs are brought up and directed forward ready to strike. If further provoked the fangs will strike downwards with great speed and force," according to the Reptile Park's website.
So watch again with new eyes, knowing they'll soon be milked for a good cause. Or go back to pretending they don't exist.
