The Baby Mr. Peanut Is Coming for Baby Yoda's Meme Crown

Prior to the Super Bowl, Planters murdered its anthropomorphic, monocled nut mascot. The totally absurd advertisement was done in a Super Bowl teaser starring Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. The company was planning a very strange funeral for the peanut during Sunday's game.
The faux funeral was held, though it was brief. What resonated, in the end, wasn't the death of a mascot that people may or may not really care about. It was the weirdness of the ad. The funeral was attended by Snipes, Walsh, and a who's who of iconic corporate mascots like Mr. Clean. But it wasn't a sad event. It was a joyous celebration of new legumes. A single tear from the Kool-Aid Man brought Mr. Peanut back to life, more or less. The fancy-pants nut was reborn as Baby Nut, a mini, top-hatted Mr. Peanut sans monocle.
Acquired Taste: Blood Rice Cakes With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Justina Valentine
The ad launched a parade of memes and comparisons to Baby Yoda. Also, Baby Groot. Also, the fake Baby Jabba the Hut that went viral on social media. It all kind of makes sense. Planters is really going hard after that Baby Yoda vibe here.
Here are some of the best reactions to the arrival of the, uh, weirdly named Baby Nut.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.