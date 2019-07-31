Baby Shark Cereal Was Inevitable Right?

There's finally a breakfast option tailor-made for when Mommy Shark and Daddy Shark are too exhausted to scramble some eggs or flip some pancakes so Baby Shark can have some nutrition before heading to Shark School in the morning or wherever Baby Sharks spend their free time.
Kellogg's is launching Baby Shark cereal in partnership with Pinkfong, the South Korean educational entertainment company that created the cursed -- yet painfully catchy -- "Baby Shark" song. It was only a matter of time before this happened, right?
The cereal contains "berry fin-tastic" flavored rings in primary colors, accompanied by floating, shapeless marshmallows. This means you can get your kids fueled on sugar early in the A.M. so they can sing "Baby Shark" approximately 3,289 more times than usual -- complete with arm clapping dance moves, of course.
Though the cereal seems like the perfect breakfast to kick start Shark Week, the limited edition rings aren't available until August 17, where they will be carried exclusively by Sam's Club until a wider release at other retailers in September.
Until then, we'll just keep singing... doo doo doo doo doo doo.
