Bacardi Just Unveiled Its First-Ever 100% Biodegradable Spirits Bottle

You're likely flying through the liquor cabinet these days. It's called coping with 2020, we get it. But there is a problem with your happy hour habit: the very real environmental consequences that come with popping bottles. Liquor brands, however, have been working tirelessly towards a solution, so you can booze without trashing the planet full of leftover plastic.

Bacardí is the latest company to jump aboard, following the likes of Johnnie Walker and Carlsberg Brewery. The world's most awarded rum maker just unveiled its own 100% biodegradable bottles, set to hit retailers in 2023. The innovation will replace 3,000 tons of plastic in the process.

The eco-friendly bottles were created in partnership with Danimer Scientific, a leading manufacturer of biodegradable products. The company's previous petroleum-based plastics, which can take over 400 years to decompose, will be swapped for Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA. The material is a biopolymer derived from natural oils that is biodegradable in compost, soil, freshwater, and sea water and after 18 months can disappear entirely without any harmful microplastics left behind.