Bacardi's New App Shows Drink Recipes Based on What's in Your Bar Cart

Just because we're drinking almost exclusively from home these days, doesn't mean we all have the time and funds to invest in a fully stocked bar with liqueurs and bitters and mixers. That, however, doesn't mean you have to stick to your basic tequila and soda ritual.

Enter: Bacardi. The rum-maker is celebrating its 159th year in business with the launch of Mix Lab, an app that provides personalized cocktail recipes based on what you already have stocked in your liquor cabinet.

"The pandemic has changed many areas of our life and cocktail enthusiasts missing the bar scene are looking for fun, unique, and delicious recipes to serve up while on virtual happy hours or a much needed, fun night in with loved ones," the company said in a press release. "Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Mix Lab is a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to explore and learn more about mixing the perfect cocktails from expert mixologists."