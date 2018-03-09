A Minnesota Politician Wrote a Bill to Ban 'Bachelor' Star Arie From the State

As an informed citizen, you're no doubt aware that the recent season finale of The Bachelor was something of a disaster and low point for humanity. The majority of the episode was a drawn-out breakup, unedited and in split-screen, as Arie Luyendyk Jr., the titular bachelor, explained to his fiance of six weeks, Becca Kufrin, that he'd changed his mind and would be leaving her for Lauren Burnham, the woman he'd previously named runner-up.
A lot of people thought the whole vibe was voyeuristic and manipulative (which, yes, sounds like reality TV, but this was extreme even by those standards). Then, during the special "After the Final Rose" episode, Arie proposed to Lauren with Becca there. It wasn't a great look.
In light of this, Earth is really really mad at former-bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. How mad exactly? Well, a Minnesota Representative is drafting a bill to ban Arie from Minnesota, Becca's home-state.
Not long after Minnesota Representative Drew Christensen tweeted a promise that if his post received a thousand retweets he'd author a bill to ban Arie from the state, the goal was easily surpassed.
Then a draft of the bill appeared, and it was honestly pretty brutal.
Here's the full text: "The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from season 22 of the The Bachelor (sic). It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. in the state."
It's unlikely that this bill gains any political momentum, but it definitely captures the sentiments of the nation -- sentiments best summed up in the words of Becca: "Arie... Not okay. Just leave."
In fact, those exact words have been appearing on billboards around the nation.
Whether these billboards are a spontaneous call for justice or subtle marketing for the next season of The Bachelorette starring the rebuffed Becca Kufrin, they certainly feel like exactly what we all need in this time of healing.
