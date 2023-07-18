People Are Very Fed Up with Expensive Wedding Trips

The sticker price for the average wedding in the US has soared in recent years, running upwards of $50,000 for the special event. While that cost is often hurting the pockets of newly married couples and their families, the spending doesn’t stop there.

Trustpilot reports that the average cost of attending a bach party is $1,326 per person. That sum is nearly the average price of rent in the US, and it's stressing out some attendees. Trustpilot survey data shared with Thrillist reports that more than 65% of people say that the events are too expensive.

These high prices are causing about 38% of people to say no to events like wedding parties and bach parties. The survey also found that 40% of Americans report that the cost of travel for attending bachelorette/bachelor parties is their top frustration regarding the event. At least 34% of respondents to Trustpilot’s survey say they would decline invitations to international bach celebrations. And 68% say they “begrudgingly” use PTO or holiday time to attend weddings and wedding related events.

Don’t get me wrong, we all love and support our friends, but sometimes it just isn’t financially feasible. For example, a colleague had a wedding they were invited to attend recently, and the hotel that the bride wanted everyone to stay at was $500 a night for a multi-night celebration.

Trustpilot marketing executive Dana Bodine muses that all these over the top celebrations come from two factors. “There's tons of pent-up demand. We had three years where all of those life moments were on hold, and now the Instagram application of travel, it’s like if you don't see it and it doesn't show up on social, does it exist?”

To avoid running into this dilemma for your own big celebrations, Bodine advises to make events a bit more customizable for each person. Instead of picking the hotel, the restaurants, the venues, etc., make some parts less mandatory. If you’re dead set on having a bachelorette party in Miami, give people options on how they are going to get there and be flexible if some people choose to stay at a cheaper hotel—you’ll all still be together for the big moments at the brunch and beach day.

“Having those flex times I think are very important and I think putting yourself in the shoes of maybe someone who says, ‘Look, I could be comfortable in my financial situation,’” Bodine said. “Think about someone who maybe needs to pay it with a credit card, maybe has a different type of cash flow situation."

When all is said and done, your special day might cost the people you want to be there a lot of time and money they may not have or be willing to part with. There’s a myriad of ways to respond to this reality, but the simplest solution just might be to keep it simple—maybe celebrate at your favorite local restaurant—or offer flexibility for traveling guests.