If you asked me last August about the weirdest back-to-school "season," the answer was probably going to be the summer everyone discovered ska and returned to school acting like they've always listened to The Skatalites and Madness. But 2020 won't let happy, awkward memories go unchallenged.

But when the return to school gives you Zoom classes, you pretend you're going to Hogwarts. Or something. The new sayings are still being worked out, but you get the idea. WizardingWorld.com, home of the official Harry Potter fan club, is launching a long-weekend marking the return to school with a Back to Hogwarts celebration from August 27-31.

After that run of events, the virtual wizard party concludes with the first-ever Back to Hogwarts Livestream on September 1. That will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. It'll feature a countdown to the departure of the Hogwarts Express at Kings Cross station and trivia as well as guests like the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasly in the movies.

During that first stretch, fans will be able to celebrate by attending online "classes" with wand choreographer Paul Harris, who will be "demonstrating wand combat tricks." There will also be immersive soundscape recordings that will make it feel like you're riding the Hogwarts Express, "CineConcerts" with orchestras from around the world playing music from the films, your last chance to hear the audiobook of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that features celebrities like Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, craft ideas, recipes, and more. Also, USA and SyFy will be airing a Back to Hogwarts movie marathon throughout the weekend. The vast majority of the events -- audiobook access being one exception -- do not require you to sign up for an account with the site. Though, signing up is free.

If that sounds appealing, there's no age restriction. Anyone can pretend they're heading to Hogwarts for the fall semester.