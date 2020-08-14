Everywhere Teachers Can Get Free & Cheap Food Right Now
A small thank you to people who help make us who we are.
Under the best of circumstances, there isn't enough appreciation for teachers. They're underpaid, working in underfunded schools, and are often having to battle to stop leaders at the local and state level from taking away their right to organize or something as simple as the funding for basic programs. It's not an easy job.
This year, the back-to-school season is, to comically understate the situation, complicated. We don't need to wade into the waters filled with representatives and leaders demanding things of schools and teachers that go against the recommended health guidelines in the middle of a pandemic. Suffice it to say, teachers deserve more thanks and preferably the kind that supports the health and financial well-being in the long-term. Nonetheless, both local and chain restaurants across the country are recognizing the difficult circumstances that face teachers this fall. Many of them are offering free and low-cost food to help teachers grab a little something delicious during a stressful time. Below you'll find offers from Krispy Kreme, KFC, and others looking to offer a small thank you.
Here are all the best food and drink deals for teachers available right now.
Free Food for Teachers
Krispy Kreme
The deal: All teachers can get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and a regular-sized drip coffee. Just show a school ID. You don't even have to buy anything.
When: Through August 14
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: When teachers stop by for Back to School Week they'll get a tag for free queso. You'll get free queso during every visit through May 31, 2021.
When: Grab through August 15
Jack's Family Restaurants
The deal: You don't have to buy anything to grab a free coffee at Jack's. All teachers are welcome to stop in for free hot or iced coffee without making any other purchase as long as you've got an ID and stop by before 9am.
When: August 17-21, daily until 9am
KFC
The deal: The chain is supporting teachers across the country with free buckets of chicken through its Back-to-School Buckets initiative. On top of that, starting August 20, you can nominate a teacher to get gift cards from the chicken chain by posting to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #KFCback2school and #sweepstakes.
When: Starting August 20
Dunkin'
The deal: Free Coffee Mondays are now a thing. If you're a Dunkin' Perks member (it's free to join), you can grab a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any food item.
When: August 17
Dunkin'
The deal: Free Donut Fridays are back. Grab a free donut with the purchase of any beverage if you're a Dunkin' Perks member (it's free to join).
When: August 14 & 21
Taco John's
The deal: Get a free small order of Potato Olés through the Taco John's app to celebrate National Potato Day.
When: August 19
Burger King
The deal: Make any purchase through the BK mobile app and you'll be walking away with a free four-piece order of chicken nuggets.
When: Ongoing
The HoneyBaked Ham Co.
The deal: Sign up for HoneyBaked Rewards to get a coupon for a free Ham Classic Sandwich anytime in August.
When: Through August 31
Snarf's Sandwiches
The deal: The new "Ridiculous Summer Night Specials" includes free chips and a drink when you buy any 7-inch or 12-inch sandwich after 7pm. The deal is only valid when you order in-person or over the phone.
When: Through September 22, nightly after 7pm
Bertucci's
The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one.
When: Every Tuesday
Snarfburger
The deal: Get free fries with any burger ordered in-person or over the phone after 7pm.
When: Through September 22, nightly after 7pm
Food Deals for Teachers
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Stop in and donate $2, $10, or $20 to No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger and you'll get a coupon for free queso on your next visit.
When: Through August 15
Jimmy John's
The deal: Take 20% off any order of at least $10 with the code "SAVE20." Though, you need to order through the Jimmy John's app or website.
When: Through September 6
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Buy $50 worth of gift cards online and you'll get a free $15 gift card. Unlike most deals of this nature, the bonus gift card does not expire.
When: Through September 7
Local Deals for Teachers
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company - Dallas, Texas
The deal: Kids need school supplies, whether they're cautiously heading back to schools or doing distance learning. On August 11, you can trade new packages of pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, or other school supplies (including Clorox wipes and Lysol) for a slice of pizza with one topping of your choice. This year's supply drive lets you order from GapCo's Amazon wish list (come in for a slice with receipt from 11am-8pm) or you can drop off actual supplies from 5-8pm.
When: August 11
SocialEats - Santa Monica, California
The deal: Teachers can take 15% off their online order with the code "BACKTOSCHOOL15." Alternatively, you can just show a teacher ID during in-store pickup. The deal is good at all six restaurants inside SocialEats.
When: Through September 6
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.