Everywhere Teachers Can Get Free & Cheap Food Right Now

Teachers Can Get Free & Cheap Food Right Now

Under the best of circumstances, there isn't enough appreciation for teachers. They're underpaid, working in underfunded schools, and are often having to battle to stop leaders at the local and state level from taking away their right to organize or something as simple as the funding for basic programs. It's not an easy job. This year, the back-to-school season is, to comically understate the situation, complicated. We don't need to wade into the waters filled with representatives and leaders demanding things of schools and teachers that go against the recommended health guidelines in the middle of a pandemic. Suffice it to say, teachers deserve more thanks and preferably the kind that supports the health and financial well-being in the long-term. Nonetheless, both local and chain restaurants across the country are recognizing the difficult circumstances that face teachers this fall. Many of them are offering free and low-cost food to help teachers grab a little something delicious during a stressful time. Below you'll find offers from Krispy Kreme, KFC, and others looking to offer a small thank you. Here are all the best food and drink deals for teachers available right now.

Food Deals for Teachers Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Stop in and donate $2, $10, or $20 to No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger and you'll get a coupon for free queso on your next visit.

When: Through August 15 Jimmy John's

The deal: Take 20% off any order of at least $10 with the code "SAVE20." Though, you need to order through the Jimmy John's app or website.

When: Through September 6 The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Buy $50 worth of gift cards online and you'll get a free $15 gift card. Unlike most deals of this nature, the bonus gift card does not expire.

When: Through September 7

Courtesy of SocialEats

Local Deals for Teachers Greenville Avenue Pizza Company - Dallas, Texas

The deal: Kids need school supplies, whether they're cautiously heading back to schools or doing distance learning. On August 11, you can trade new packages of pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, or other school supplies (including Clorox wipes and Lysol) for a slice of pizza with one topping of your choice. This year's supply drive lets you order from GapCo's Amazon wish list (come in for a slice with receipt from 11am-8pm) or you can drop off actual supplies from 5-8pm.

When: August 11 SocialEats - Santa Monica, California

The deal: Teachers can take 15% off their online order with the code "BACKTOSCHOOL15." Alternatively, you can just show a teacher ID during in-store pickup. The deal is good at all six restaurants inside SocialEats.

When: Through September 6