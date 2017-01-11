This Little Girl Is The Next 'American Ninja Warrior'

Dominating an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course requires an insane amount of athletic prowess and mental fortitude. Only the strongest and most agile survive the array of obstacles, and Lylah MacCall, a five-year-old in Denver Colorado, might just join their elite ranks someday soon.

MacCall’s dad Gavin built her an elaborate American Ninja Warrior course in their backyard, and in a video, Lylah takes to it with aplomb, wearing a shirt that reads “Girls Are Super Stars.”

Take a look for yourself, and witness the first ever American Ninja Warrior princess: