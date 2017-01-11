This Little Girl Is The Next 'American Ninja Warrior'

Dominating an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course requires an insane amount of athletic prowess and mental fortitude. Only the strongest and most agile survive the array of obstacles, and Lylah MacCall, a five-year-old in Denver Colorado, might just join their elite ranks someday soon.
MacCall’s dad Gavin built her an elaborate American Ninja Warrior course in their backyard, and in a video, Lylah takes to it with aplomb, wearing a shirt that reads “Girls Are Super Stars.”
Take a look for yourself, and witness the first ever American Ninja Warrior princess:
This course is absolutely tricked-out, proving Gavin’s super-dad status is a force to be reckoned with. It mirrors the design used on the show, but with lumber, tree stumps and all sorts sheet metal and rope. It’s easy to imagine Gavin spending a lot of time outside, wielding an axe, scheming up the grand design.
This isn’t the first time the father-daughter duo teamed up for a makeshift obstacle course. Last August, Gavin built one in their house, which Lylah also dominated like a champ. That time, she wore a star-spangled headband:
Not wanting to encourage breaking stuff in the homestead, Gavin promised that a revamped course was on the horizon last year: "Her practicing everyday on the playgrounds around our neighborhood has really given her the strength for this course...this year's course got much more involved and would not fit in the house," he wrote on Facebook.
Gavin started building the new course in June, and it’s easy to see he delivered. He’s not done yet though, and you can help him build an even more daring course by donating to this GoFundMe campaign. It would probably make young Lylah proud.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.