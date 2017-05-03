This Giant Mousetrap Is Insanely Destructive and Hilarious

While there are loads of YouTube channels that like to mix science with schoolyard-style destruction, one thing you can't accuse Backyard Scientist of is being complacent. While trends sweep YouTube like seeing what paper can cut or red hot knives melting things, the channel has continued to find interesting ways to cause destruction in the name of science. (Though there was that time he mounted a hot knife on a rocket, but that was fantastic and took the trend to the next level.)
The channel's latest video features a massive mousetrap. You're not thinking big enough. Bigger, as in big enough to catch a human. He jokes it's for catching the raccoons terrorizing his trash cans. For the purposes of this video, the mousetrap is actually for trapping (read: smashing) watermelon, coconuts, and cola cans.
The host says it took three weeks and $360 to construct the comically large mousetrap, which would look more at home in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? than in a Florida yard. It's an insane project, but it's really hard to look away once you see it begin to smash things by closing at more than 40 miles per hour.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.