Insane Man Mounts Red Hot Knife On a Rocket and Things Get Explosive

01/19/2017

There are some people for whom insane ideas come easy. The Backyard Scientist appears to be one of those people. His YouTube channel is full of crazy ideas actualized in DIY constructions that feel like what would happen if a 12-year-old boy's brain was dropped in the body a full grown man.

His latest experiment combines a couple recent internet trends. He heats up a knife until it's glowing red to see what it can cut through. But instead of just seeing what happens if the knife tries to slice through, say, crayons, he mounts the blowtorched knife to a rocket. 

Of course. Why not?

The contraption is a little frightening, but it's also fun to watch in action. The red hot rocket knife slices a bottle of Coke in half as clean as possible. It makes a huge explosion with silly string. It slices a two-by-four as clean as a table saw. 

Then, the real show starts. 

via GIPHY

12 lighters are set on the rocket track and oh my, is there an explosion. It's not the lighters exploding as much as it's the fluid getting shot into the air and ignited by the rocket, but it doesn't really matter. It's huge and it's really satisfying. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

