This Festival With Unlimited Bacon and Beer Might Just Be Heaven

Bacon and beer are basically the two best things in the world, so presumably, pairing the two with an epic string of festivals aptly named the Bacon and Beer Classic was probably a no-brainer. The event is held in multiple cities around the country and celebrates the two most important things in life.
General admission to the festival gets you a full 3 hours of unlimited bacon and beer tasting across all of the festival's offerings, along with access to games, bacon-eating contests, and -- in New York's case -- Citi Field Stadium during its off-hours. The festival gives you a ceramic souvenir tasting glass to try 3-ounce pours of a variety of beers from regional breweries. At New York's event this weekend, more than 50 craft brewers will be pouring more than 100 different beers, and you have access to them all. Local chefs will also be serving upwards of 50 dishes all made of bacon.
The New York and Seattle dates are this weekend, with additional dates later this summer held in Denver (May 13), Indianapolis (May 20), and Philadelphia (June 20). You can grab tickets for any of them from the Bacon and Beer Classic website. New York tickets start at $79 for general admission, while Seattle tickets start at $65; the other cities are all a bit cheaper.
One more thing, report back to me if you happen to try every single beer and bacon dish there like this maniac once did at Googamooga. My tipline is evb@thrillist.com and I'd be genuinely fascinated.
