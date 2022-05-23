185,000 Pounds of Bacon Toppings Have Been Recalled Because it Contains Metal Chunks

Another week, another recall of food that contains small chunksof metal.

Smithfield Packaged Meats has recalled more than 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products that may contain chunks of metal. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on May 20. Alarmingly, FSIS notes in the recall that it expects the list to expand because some of the recalled bacon topping was used to make other items.

Smithfield discovered the problem because a customer called in a complaint after finding pieces of metal in their bacon topping.

Here is the list of recalled products, per the FSIS.

5-pound packages containing "Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Precooked Bacon Topping" with lot codes 2054, 2062, and 2063.

5-pound packages containing "Smithfield Precooked Bacon Topping" with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5-pound packages containing "Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Fully Cooke Bacon Topping Applewood Smoked" with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5-pound packages containing "Smithfield Fully Cooked Bacon Topping" with lot code 2064.

5-pound packages containing "Member's Mark Fully Cooked Bacon Crumbles" with "best if used by" date of "2022-11-18."



The recalled bacon was made between February 21-23 and March 3-5, 2022. Each of the recalled packages sports the establishment number "EST. 27384" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Obviously, the metal shards have made it to customers already. So, if you have any of the ready-to-eat bacon in the cupboard, don’t eat it. Instead, return it for a refund or throw it out. And if you have a similar bacon item in the kitchen, you may want to keep an eye out for an update to the list of recalled products. The notice indicates that the list will grow.