Truck Carrying Bacon & Ribs Catches Fire, Turns Highway into Giant BBQ

The report makes no mention of how much bacon and other delicious pork products were destroyed in the fire, but it's probably safe to just call it whole damn truckload. Unfortunately, nobody thought to call in an egg truck or a BBQ sauce tanker. On the bright side, nobody was injured, but officials said a fire hose was irreparably damaged by all the sizzling bacon grease.

The unfortunate bacon fire is just the latest of several tragic incidents involving trucks hauling delicious food in recent months, including a collision involving deli meat and bread trucks, an accident that showered a highway with beer, and a crash that turned a Florida highway into a soggy mess of potato chips and beer. With a diet like that, it's no wonder our nation's highways are crumbling. Or something like that.