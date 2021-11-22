Treat Yourself to Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper This Year

This isn't the hottest take out there, but everything tastes better wrapped in bacon. And although the salty meat strips are more expensive now than ever, bacon is still a popular meat. This holiday season, Hormel Foods wants to prove bacon can even compliment all of your gifts for the holidays. The food company has dropped Black Label Bacon Wrapping Paper, so all your presents will be gift wrapped with a meaty flair.

The limited-edition wrapping paper features a decorative bacon weave pattern, and the mouth-watering scent of bacon is embedded in each sheet. But that's not all. Fans must register for a chance to win the limited-edition wrapping paper, and for every completed entry to win, Hormel Foods will donate $1 to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, up to $10,000.

To help launch Hormel Black Label Bacon Wrapping Paper, rapper and cookbook author Coolio jumped aboard the bacon train to give fans tips on wrapping with bacon wrapping paper. In a three-minute video, the award-winning musician also told fans how to make a Hormel Black Label Bacon-wrapped Turkey Breast.

Believe it or not, Hormel Black Label Bacon Wrapping Paper is not the first bacon-themed product Hormel has created. In 2020, the food company dropped its Breathable Bacon face mask, and before that, the company introduced the Black Market, a bacon-themed multi-sensory virtual reality experience. To enter to win your bacon wrapping paper, register on Hormel's website. Applications will close on November 26, 2021.