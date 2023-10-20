You Can Now Ride the Carousel from Bad Bunny's Music Video in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny just announced his 2024 North American tour and dropped his chart-topping newest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. And to top it all off, he cut his hair, somehow evoking nostalgia for his earlier iterations for long time fans. And with his shaved head, it's nearly impossible not to think of one of his most popular songs, "Callaíta."

The music video has been viewed over one billion times on YouTube—and soon, Bad Bunny fans in Puerto Rico will get to see the iconic carousel from the video in person. Between December 27 and 29, in the evenings from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico will set up the carousel for the public to access.

And while riding on a carousel unfortunately won't summon Bad Bunny himself, it is a chance for you to pretend you were a part of the original music video.