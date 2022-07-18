Cheetos Is Giving Away $500,000 to Communities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny and Cheetos are teaming up for the third year for the Deja tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) campaign. This year the duo will launch a $500,000 fund that will support Hispanic and Latinx communities in the US and Puerto Rico.

Between July 18 and August 19, you can share a TikTok on how you could use $25,000 to impact your community positively. Overall, 20 people will be chosen to win. You can enter by explaining how you would use the $25,000 to make positive changes through art, music, fashion, food, education, community service, or something else. Make sure to use the hashtags #DejaTuHuella and #Entry in your post so it can be officially counted as an entry.