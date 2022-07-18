Cheetos Is Giving Away $500,000 to Communities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico
The chip brand enlisted the help of Bad Bunny for the giveaway.
Bad Bunny and Cheetos are teaming up for the third year for the Deja tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) campaign. This year the duo will launch a $500,000 fund that will support Hispanic and Latinx communities in the US and Puerto Rico.
Between July 18 and August 19, you can share a TikTok on how you could use $25,000 to impact your community positively. Overall, 20 people will be chosen to win. You can enter by explaining how you would use the $25,000 to make positive changes through art, music, fashion, food, education, community service, or something else. Make sure to use the hashtags #DejaTuHuella and #Entry in your post so it can be officially counted as an entry.
"I am proud to partner with Cheetos for a third year. Cheetos is known to celebrate all forms of self-expression, and, each year, we've been able to support people out there leaving their mark," said Bad Bunny in a press release. "From expanding the Latin Music category at the American Music Awards in 2020 to collaborating with Adidas for an exclusive fashion line in 2021, and now the Deja tu Huella Fund this year, Cheetos has shown its commitment to a community that has impacted and continues to impact my life tremendously."
To follow the campaign and find the contest's official rules, go to Cheetos.com/DejatuHuella.
