There's Now Such Thing as Boozy Cold Brew Coffee

Although both Jack Daniel's and Starbucks have launched their own whiskey-flavored coffee products over the last few months, they -- for better or worse -- actually don't contain any alcohol. A new "hard" cold brew coffee, however, packs a dangerously good-sounding double threat: all the caffeine you'd expect from coffee and slightly more alcohol than a beer. For real.

It's fittingly dubbed Bad Larry's and cans of the stuff are set to start hitting store shelves sometime this May, making it the first brand of prepackaged boozy cold brew coffee to be available in the US, according to a report by Draft magazine. Basically, it's the inevitable -- and yet surprisingly novel -- new alcoholic beverage, following the rise of drinks like hard ciders, hard sodas, and hard seltzers in recent years.