The Bad Lip Reading of the Presidential Debate Has Arrived & It's Hilarious

The election season is (one hopes) almost at an end. Whether you're one of the millions who have already voted or you're planning on getting there in the next week or so, you've almost made it to the finish line. Or, at least, you made it to the finish line that sits before the next finish line and the next one.

Part of getting to the end of election season is finally seeing the presidential debates mercifully come to a close. There were fewer this time around, but you actually have one more you can watch, and you might want to. Bad Lip Reading has done its version of the debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and it certainly has a different feel to it. Though, it still has a bevy of blurted non-sequiturs and cringe-worthy moments.

The series, for anyone new to its inanity, is exactly what it sounds like. It takes major events—the royal wedding , Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony , the State of the Union—and removes the audio. The creators do a, uh, bad lip reading and re-dub the video with a flood of seemingly random, nonsensical dialogue.

A series of lines from the actual debate versus the Bad Lip Reading version might make for a difficult online quiz. Still, it's clear which one was more fun to watch.