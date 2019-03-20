Bad Lip Reading Just Did the Song That Launched 1,000 Memes From 'A Star Is Born'

If you thought Henry Winkler had already leaped over the fishy corpse of A Star Is Born memes, you are incorrect. Or, at least, you're incorrect for about another four minutes. The performance of "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars -- the show's most memed moment -- has been resurrected by the Bad Lip Reading YouTube Channel.
If you're unfamiliar with the channel, it basically turns cultural moments into spaghetti westerns, only the dubbing is intentionally bad. The channel takes moments like the royal wedding, the Super Bowl, or, more often, political moments such as a debate or State of the Union address then redubs the audio with a... well... a bad lip reading. But every now and then they get musical with something like this.
The three-and-a-half minute spoof version of "Shallow" has been rechristened "Chocolate Lagoon." It's no small feat to do what the channel does under normal circumstances, but it's even more impressive with a song like this when they're not only misreading lips but adding vocal melodies.
The video is as absurd as you'd expect. Watch it, then rest assured that you've (probably) seen the last of memes from A Star Is Born.
