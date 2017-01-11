The DNC 'Bad Lip Reading' Has Arrived and It's Wonderfully Insane

It's still months until the Nov. 8 general election, but it's already been a trying presidential campaign. Any time you can get a laugh out of the candidates, it's worthwhile to take a bit of a breather. Though the Democratic National Convention is now far in the rearview mirror, the folks at the "Bad Lip Reading" YouTube channel have brought it back to life for their latest absurd video.

The video has appearances from Larry David Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and, of course, Hillary Clinton herself, whose final bit might make you pee laughing.