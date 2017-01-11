News

The DNC 'Bad Lip Reading' Has Arrived and It's Wonderfully Insane

It's still months until the Nov. 8 general election, but it's already been a trying presidential campaign. Any time you can get a laugh out of the candidates, it's worthwhile to take a bit of a breather. Though the Democratic National Convention is now far in the rearview mirror, the folks at the "Bad Lip Reading" YouTube channel have brought it back to life for their latest absurd video. 

The video has appearances from Larry David Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and, of course, Hillary Clinton herself, whose final bit might make you pee laughing. 

No matter who you're voting for, there's some brilliant stuff in here, with Sanders alerting attendees that "Wee-Wee World is definitely not a kid-friendly show. I discovered this the hard way," Michelle giving her endorsement to Khaleesi, and Hillary tossing her husband under the bus when she says, "Sometimes people that like to smoke the pot use an Etch A Sketch. As you know, I'm tied to one of those people."

Watch the whole thing above, and get a bit of the other side with the "Bad Lip Reading" of Ted Cruz at the RNC.

