Bad Lip Reading Did the State of the Union & It's Hilariously Weird

There are plenty of people who will feel like the State of the Union, with its staged pageantry and forced applause breaks for predictable lines, makes about as much sense as any given Mad Libs constructed by a first grader high on grape juice. However, that sentiment is taken to the next level by Bad Lip Reading. (Though, it's up to you if their version makes more or less sense than the actual State of the Union.)
Yes, Bad Lip Reading has put out a new video poking fun at the 2020 State of the Union address. The series, for anyone new to its insanity, is basically exactly what it sounds like. It takes major events -- the royal wedding, Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, the entire NFL season -- and removes the audio. The creators lip-read what's being said, poorly, and re-dub the whole thing into a confusing olio of hilarious and non-sensical absurdity.
A good time is had by all as President Trump explains how he would like to tell you about the Asiatic lemur and previews upcoming tweets such as, "When I saw the TV in my car, I punched a book!"
