Bad Lip Reading Made a Hilarious Version of 'Dune' Called 'Doont'

The people at Bad Lip Reading have set their sights on the beautiful new Dune. In a video called "DOONT," they have strung together a pile of clips from Dune, but it's not quite what you watched on HBO Max.

If you haven't seen Bad Lip Reading videos before, they are almost self-explanatory. Using clips from events like NFL games, a royal wedding, and presidential debates, the videos are re-dubbed with new words that match the lips of the people in the video. The results are absurd and kind of addictive for something with no linear trajectory whatsoever.

So, this isn't the Dune you have already seen. You'll find people telling Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), "I gotta confess something. I lived with a squirrel in Korea." Or conversations where Atreides lets military members know they can rent a tuba. "Why rent when I can own?" Gurney (Josh Brolin) replies.

You can watch the full weird, new Dune in the video above.