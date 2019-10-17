Thrillist
This New Bad Lip Reading About Joe Biden Will Make You Cry Laughing

Bad Lip Reading

The 2020 election is well underway. More than a year from voting, it's already omnipresent and, for many, exhausting, even though the election is an important one. The upshot through the long slog to Election Day is that we're getting absurd new installments of Bad Lip Reading. 

The first video focused on the election has arrived, and it features the inane proclamations of faux Joe Biden. This fake candidate lets you know that someday, he's going to get a butt tattoo and that "dodgeball is it. There's not a funner use of rage on this planet."

If you're not familiar with the series, Bad Lip Reading takes real videos and creates a new voice over using, well, an incorrect lip reading. The results are like weird Twitter come to life. It, for instance, changes whatever Biden actually said with him proclaiming, "I browned in the woods and had to put dirt over it."

The series doesn't always lampoon politics, but, at its best, that's what it's ridiculing. Past installments have included Donald Trump's State of the Union address, a debate turned into a game show, Trump's inauguration, or one similar to this featuring Ted Cruz. However, they've also done videos beyond the political arena, like the Royal Wedding and recaps of the NFL season

Watch the new edition above, and in the immortal words of the former Vice President, "Nathaniel, Nathaniel, Nathaniel."

