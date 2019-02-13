The New NFL 'Bad Lip Reading' Is Funnier Than Any Super Bowl Commercial

The new video from "Bad Lip Reading" is basically a Super Bowl commercial advertising nothing at all. It's a hilarious extended misreading of what's said on the sidelines of an NFL game. Though it's not as dirty as that NSFW food porn commercial, it's as funny as anything you'll see between plays on the Super Bowl broadcast the night of February 3.
If you've never encountered the series before, "Bad Lip Reading" is a YouTube channel that willfully misreads the lips of people on TV and redubs the video based on those misreadings. Previous installments have included Donald Trump's inauguration, Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, and the Royal Wedding.
Much like last year's NFL-themed "Bad Lip Reading," the video takes you inside the helmets of players to understand exactly what they're saying ... or at least, as close as you're likely to get to the real thing. The video gives you inside knowledge of the game with the revelation of such important aphorisms as, "Humans shouldn't visit the labyrinth." And the inside scoop about the possibility of the NFL moving to a square ball.
Watch the whole video above and learn about Patrick Mahomes fear of water.
This Boozy Hot Cocoa Is 20 Pounds
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.