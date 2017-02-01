This Year's 'Bad Lip Reading' of the NFL Is Better Than Super Bowl Commercials

Although football players are often seen laughing/yelling/snarling things at each other both on the field and on the sidelines, sadly, you rarely get to hear what they're saying when watching the game on TV. But that's about to change thanks to a new video from the folks over at Bad Lip Reading. Well, sort of.

Just days after dropping a hilariously bad lip reading of Donald Trump's inauguration, the brilliant video editors are back with a football-related video just in time for the Super Bowl. The six-minute masterpiece features a series of clips from NFL games, but the audio has been replaced with insanely realistic-looking voice-overs. Highlights include, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers telling the story of his worst date, New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady accusing his teammates of "taking the nickels out of my dang locker," and of course, plenty of cuts to coaches yelling ridiculous things into their headsets from the sidelines. But, really, you'll just have to watch it for yourself to understand.