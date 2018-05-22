The Royal Wedding Gets Ridiculed in Hilarious New 'Bad Lip Reading' Video

It's been three days since the royal wedding put people around the world in silly hats and brought revelers together so Serena Williams could school them in beer pong. Yet, it's still hard to escape coverage of the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If it's been way too much for you, Bad Lip Reading has your back.
To preserve the regal moment for all of eternity, Bad Lip Reading has overdubbed moments from the wedding. In a sense, it makes a lot more sense than their previous videos about Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony or random NFL moments. The overdubs remain full of non-sequiturs but maintain some relevance to the event.
Prince Harry turns to his wife-to-be. "I have a surprise for you," he says. "It's a golden unicycle." With a smile, Markle replies, "I don't want that. That present is a fail."
Though, if you're a fan of Bad Lip Reading, you don't have to worry about it making too much sense. There are songs and a priest asking the couple to name their favorite Harry Potter character. "Hagrid," they both reply. The priest doesn't approve.
Watch the full thing above, and if you can't make heads or tails of what's happening, you can always have it recounted by the tweets of Leslie Jones.
