The New Bad Lip Reading of the State of the Union Is Hilariously Insane

If you follow the series, you may have been waiting for this to arrive. Bad Lip Reading's newest video is a send-up of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on February 5. Lovers of chaos and non-sequiturs may have been disappointed that the President stayed mostly on-script during the speech. (Even if the script wasn't enjoyed by all.) But with this video, you get all the Dada-esque weirdness you crave.
If you've never seen their videos before, the "Bad Lip Reading" YouTube channel make videos that willfully misread what people are saying and then redubs the video based on the... well... bad lip reading. The State of the Union was expected because the series has done many major political events like debates, inaugurations, and speeches previously, in addition to making fun of non-political events like the NFL season and the Royal Wedding.
The video doesn't just poke fun at Trump's speech. You get to watch Trump enter the House and some awkward banter between Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who was the funniest State of the Union meme this year). "You know what Mike? Ever since you asked what the opposite of wheat is," the Speaker says, "I've been avoiding you." Enjoy the alternate-reality President above.
