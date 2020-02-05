The New NFL Bad Lip Reading Is Funnier Than Any of This Year's Super Bowl Commercials

The Super Bowl has come and gone, and you'd be forgiven if you were lamenting the lack of a new NFL-themed "Bad Lip Reading." Take heart! You're getting everything you wanted. It has finally arrived.
If you're a virgin when it comes to the series, "Bad Lip Reading" is a series on YouTube that takes videos and re-dubs them, only their lip reading is, well, it's bad. The result is a non-sensical rambling through familiar events like the NFL season, a State of the Union address, a presidential debate, or a royal wedding. It's like weird Twitter for voiceovers.
As has been the case in previous years, the NFL season version of "Bad Lip Reading" is more entertaining than Super Bowl commercials, even if that was a low bar to clear this year. (Though, I've got time for the Snickers hole and the shameless nostalgia-baiting of a Groundhog Day reprise.)
The whole absurd video can be found above, poking fun at your favorite NFL stars from Tom Brady to Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes. Though, none of it is funnier than Kirk Cousins constantly asking people if they like that in real life. I think you know the answer to that already, Kirk.
