There's a New NFL Bad Lip Reading & It's Funnier Than This Year's Super Bowl Commercials

It may have arrived a bit after the Super Bowl, but Bad Lip Reading's annual NFL video has arrived. Better late than never, especially in a year with fewer great Super Bowl commercials and a game that was never all that close. Plus, it gave them time to include the Super Bowl tiff between Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady.

If you're unfamiliar with the YouTube series, Bad Lip Reading re-dubs videos, only the lip reading is, predictably, bad. The outcome is an inane, rambling journey through events that otherwise look familiar like a State of the Union address, a presidential debate, a royal wedding, or the NBA season. It's almost like weird Twitter come to life.

Watch all the non-sense in the video above, featuring familiar NFL stars like DeAndre Hopkins, Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, and regular-season MVP Aaron Rodgers. You'll also see the return of the very Key and Peele-like player introductions from such famed stars as X-Rated Kissing Machine, Socks, and Kole Noscopy. That's all before the video turns into a song sung by the players. There's a lot going on here.