The New Bad Lip Reading of Trump's Trip to Asia is Hilariously Weird

If you love Bad Lip Reading, you're probably twiddling your thumbs waiting for a new video about the Democratic presidential debates to arrive. Well, there's good news and bad news. The good news is a new Bad Lip Reading video has indeed arrived, and it's hilarious. Unfortunately, it's probably not what you thought was coming. The folks behind the series have put together a new installment focused on President Donald Trump's recent visit to Asia.
If you're unfamiliar with the series, the Bad Lip Reading YouTube channel creates videos that intentionally misread lips. It then re-dubs the video based on their, um, bad lip reading. Trump's visit to Asia has been preceded by similar videos of a summit between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, the State of the Union, and presidential debates. The series has also tackled sports and cultural events like the Royal Wedding.
The videos generally don't have of a narrative thrust and hew a little closer to a non-sensical sketch from I Think You Should Leave. However, this one attempts to tie things together (a little). "What lessons had I learned in my travels?" the fake president asks toward the end. "I learned it can be a bad idea to work with family," he opines. "Most importantly I learned ketchup isn't really from an animal. It's a vegetable and now I'm scarred."
