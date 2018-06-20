Finally, the ‘Bad Lip Reading’ of Trump’s Kim Jong Un Meeting Is Here & It’s Hilarious

President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un met earlier this month in Singapore for a widely publicized denuclearization summit. The two very powerful men with strange haircuts exchanged handshakes, and sat together during numerous awkward moments before a gaggle of press and flashing cameras. If you've been hiding from the avalanche of distressing news in recent weeks, we refer you to Bad Lip Reading's overdubbed version of the summit, which offers a more humorous take on the events.
Like the video's predecessors, such as Mark Zuckerberg's senate testimony and the Royal Wedding, Bad Lip Reading lampoons the summit largely for what it was -- a media spectacle hyped up for months that quickly got eclipsed by other crazy news. As Trump and his newfound BFF sit at a very important desk, the president discusses his counterpart's affinity for sheep and rocket ships. (This very well could have been said in reality.)
As the duo walk through a courtyard, the president grunts awkwardly and makes references to a bird that doesn't exist.
"That is the dove, the dove of Ishmael. The bird of one song. Whenever I'm done drinking the milk, I'm done, that's it. Ishmael taught me that, it's really cool," Trump farcically says.
While yeah, anyone with a modest understanding of the internet can tell this video is a fake, it might just as easily pass off like the reading of a transcript. After all, with the president opining the state of Canadian shoe smuggling on Tuesday, anything is probably within reason.
