The White House Press Room Is Ridiculed in a New Bad Lip Reading & It’s Hard to Watch

Bad Lip Reading -- a YouTube series that dubs videos by misreading lips -- has frequently featured politicians. But whether it's a debate between Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump or a non-political edition like the NBA playoffs edition, the results are usually absurd. The dialogue utterly nonsensical.
However, this new Bad Lip Reading takes on a White House press briefing, and it sounds more like the internal monologue of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders than the usual fare. "I need a drink," she says as she walks to the lectern. "OK, idiots, are you ready?"
It plays more like a Comedy Central roast than an absurdist scene from The Phantom of Liberty. And it feels close enough to reality that it can be hard to watch, even if the deluge of George W. Bush-esque nicknames is amusing. Every reporter called upon is given a nickname based on a bad lip reading. There's Stank, Gredo, Chomp, Creature, Sasquatch Steven, Chocolate Curl, and Stink Leg, among, surprisingly, even more.
Though, it's hard not to feel like the gag is punching down instead of punching up. It's basically just Sanders playing Jeff Ross ridiculing a roomful of reporters and walking away without having any jokes directed back at the front of the room.
Watch the full video above, and if you feel like you need a palate cleanser, try the Bad Lip Reading of the royal wedding or the NFL edition.
