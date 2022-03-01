There's a New NFL Bad Lip Reading & It's Just as Good as Any Super Bowl Commercial

Like last year, the annual Bad Lip Reading send-up of the NFL season has arrived after the Super Bowl. That doesn’t matter much, though. Super Bowl commercials might not have quite have reached the heights of years past, but Bad Lip Reading more than makes up for it.

If this is your first encounter with the very occasional YouTube Series, Bad Lip Reading is exactly what it sounds like. The series re-dubs videos based on a lip reading what is happening on-screen. Though, the lip reading is, well, bad. What you get is a nonsensical fever dream version of things that might otherwise look familiar. Past installments have included events like a State of the Union address, a presidential debate, a royal wedding, and the NBA season.

The new video includes clips of superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Ezekiel Elliott, Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan, possibly retired legend Tom Brady, and Super Bowl-winning coach Sean McVay, among many others. Like other installments, there are also the Key & Peele-esque player introductions with players like Helicopter GQ, Yesno Yeahno, Cold Sores McNaveral, and S-S-S-Social Samons. It’s a bit off the rails, but it is, as always, pretty fun.