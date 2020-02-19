Thrillist
Food & Drink

A Bagel and a Burrito Had a Baby & It's the Bagelrito

By Published On 02/19/2020 By Published On 02/19/2020
bagelrito
Courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels

There's nothing new about food mash-ups. We've seen the unholy and the divine in the portmanteau-ing of foodstuffs. In the brave spirit that brought you the Whopperito, the fried mozzarella stick grilled cheese at Denny's, and hot dog-stuffed crust pizza comes the nationwide release of the Bagelrito. 

Einstein Bros. Bagels is unleashing the creation, named by its proud parents Burrito and Bagel, on February 27. Participating locations across the country are getting the breakfast bite that's being touted as "Big, Bold, and Easy to Hold." The latter of those things is certainly good, though, that might not be front of mind when considering potential problems with a Bagelrito.

The Bagelrito was tested in Denver back in October, and the company says it sold out within hours of being unveiled. (Though, it doesn't say how many it took to be considered a sellout.) "We heard our guests loud and clear," Teka O'Rourke, VP of marketing at Einstein, said. "Given the popularity of the Bagelrito during the Denver test, we knew we couldn’t keep this breakfast innovation from the rest of the country for too long. We just needed a bit of time to ensure our bakeries are set up to meet the volume of orders we’re expecting."

The bagel casing is filled with two cage-free eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, three cheeses, hashbrowns, salsa, and green chilies inside a flour tortilla, inside Asiago bagel dough. The existence of this potentially wonderful marriage of breakfast and dinner is proof that anything is possible if you dream big enough.

Want Free Food?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, and gift card deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.