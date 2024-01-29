A Travel Advisory Was Just Issued for This Popular Destination

If you are planning to travel to the Bahamas in the near future, the US government is advising that you stay particularly alert and aware of your surroundings right now.

Authorities recently issued a new Level 2 travel warning, which advises US citizens traveling to the Bahamas to exercise increased caution in the country due to crime. According to a security alert posted by the US Embassy in the Bahamas on Friday, Nassau has been the site of 18 murders since the beginning of the year, and they have occurred at all hours of the day. While these murders are primarily related to retaliatory gang violence, it is crucial that international travelers are aware of the situation and try their best to stay safe.

That considered, the travel advisory specifies which cities and neighborhoods are best to avoid. "The majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands," reads the advisory. "In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the 'Over the Hill' area (south of Shirley Street) where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population."

Additionally, tourists should be aware that other violent crimes such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults are also taking place in the Bahamas, both in tourist and non-tourist areas. "Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence," the advisory reads.

The local fauna also makes an appearance in the travel advisory. "Be mindful of sharks when swimming and engaging in water activities," it reads. "As there have been recent fatal and non-fatal incidents involving sharks."

You can find more information and tips on how to stay safe in the Bahamas within the official advisory.