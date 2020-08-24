Personally, I'm of the camp that Thanksgiving should be celebrated more than once a year. Why save all the foods for a single occasion? We deserve fried turkey and stuffing and apple pie Baileys smack dab in the middle of summer. Turns out the latter part of that fantasy is now a reality, thanks to the liqueur maker's new seasonal Irish cream.

On Monday, Baileys said PSL who? with the debut of its apple pie-flavored liqueur, a limited-edition launch that's already hitting store shelves this August. And while, sure, that means it isn't sticking around permanently, that doesn't mean you can't stockpile enough to survive the season.

"Apple pie is a timeless, nostalgic American treat meant to be shared among loved ones. With the launch of Baileys Apple Pie, we hope to provide consumers with a convenient way to experience this familiar comfort," director of liqueurs at Diageo Stacey Cunningham said in a statement. "We encourage consumers to celebrate the ‘season’ responsibly and enjoy the indulgence of Baileys Apple Pie with friends and family."