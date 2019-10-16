Winter is no longer a distant reality. Soon, we'll be braving subzero temps, buying overpriced puffy coats, and falling prey to slick sidewalks like the chumps we are. And there is all but one saving grace -- it's also hot chocolate season. To celebrate, trusty liqueur brand Baileys is bringing us the booze we need for spiking.
In partnership with Washington, DC-based sweets empire Georgetown Cupcakes, Baileys has crafted a red velvet twist on its iconic Irish Cream. The cupcake-flavored liqueur tastes like a cream cheese frosting-topped chocolate cake with notes of cocoa powder, according to the company.
"As icons of the modern dessert world, Katherine and Sophie are the masters of what it means to 'treat yourself,'" Brand Director, Dorothy DeVenecia, said in a statement. "Baileys is the Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and the No. 1 Liqueur in the world. Born in Ireland in 1974, Baileys was the first spirit to combine cream with Irish Whiskey and other fine spirits, so we're a brand that appreciates and emphasizes innovation. We can't wait for people to enjoy Georgetown Cupcake's number one selling flavor and combined with our delicious liqueur in one delicious treat!"
The 750ml Baileys Red Velvet bottles will be sold at retailers nationwide for $23.99, but only while supplies last. In honor of the launch, Georgetown Cupcakes is serving up Irish Cream-infused Red Velvet cupcakes in stores and online for November and December. These are non-alcoholic, though.
"We absolutely love Baileys, so this is a really exciting partnership for us that has been an absolute treat to work on," Founders Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne said in a statement. "Red Velvet is not only our original cupcake flavor, but to this day it's chosen by our customers nearly ten to one, so we're so delighted to be able to give fans a whole new way to indulge!"
