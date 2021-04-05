Baileys’ New ‘Colada’ Flavor Has Arrived in Time for Spring and Summer

Baileys might be best known for its Irish cream libation, but the 50 year-old-brand actually has myriad flavors. And among its salted caramel, red velvet, apple pie, and chocolate cherry varieties, the new Baileys Colada option seems particularly well-suited for outdoor, spring and summertime sipping.

Thrillist has yet to sample Baileys Colada, but given its product description, which highlights “flavors of creamy coconut & sweet, juicy pineapple,” we’re inclined to believe it is “ready to serve straight from the fridge,” as claimed. But Baileys has also posted a fairly easy Colada recipe on its site, should you feel more ambitious.

Full-sized bottles of Baileys Colada are available on sites like Drizly for about $28, depending on location.