Baileys’ New ‘Colada’ Flavor Has Arrived in Time for Spring and Summer
It has notes of coconut and pineapple.
Baileys might be best known for its Irish cream libation, but the 50 year-old-brand actually has myriad flavors. And among its salted caramel, red velvet, apple pie, and chocolate cherry varieties, the new Baileys Colada option seems particularly well-suited for outdoor, spring and summertime sipping.
Thrillist has yet to sample Baileys Colada, but given its product description, which highlights “flavors of creamy coconut & sweet, juicy pineapple,” we’re inclined to believe it is “ready to serve straight from the fridge,” as claimed. But Baileys has also posted a fairly easy Colada recipe on its site, should you feel more ambitious.
Full-sized bottles of Baileys Colada are available on sites like Drizly for about $28, depending on location.