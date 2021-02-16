Baileys' All-New 'Light' Irish Cream Has 40% Less Sugar & Calories
It's still got that same indulgent taste.
Baileys, the magical Irish cream that makes is socially acceptable to get tipsy at breakfast, just got better. The spirit maker has announced the launch of a new, light version of its signature cream featuring 40% less sugar and calories.
The new beverage, dubbed Baileys Deliciously Light, is now hitting liquor aisles nationwide. The company claims that it boasts the same cream, cocoa, and Irish whiskey flavors we all know and love.
"We’re delighted to offer a lighter version of our beloved Baileys Original Irish Cream," Director of Baileys & Liqueurs for Diageo North America Stacey Cunningham said in a statement. "We all deserve a little treat and with the launch of Baileys Deliciously Light, it’s the perfect reminder for us to take that well-deserved time for ourselves this year."
To celebrate the addition to the Baileys portfolio, the liquor brand is partnering with the Cocktail Courier to release four curated cocktail kits stocked with Deliciously Light.
Here are the cocktail sets:
- Rose Colored Glasses: features a yoga mat towel, wellness planner, a 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, chia seeds packet, pink dragon fruit powder, rose petals, rose water dropper, Vita Coco Coconut Water
- Baileys Boba: includes 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, Baileys-themed socks, Cocktail Courier's cocoa nib syrup, cocoa powder, dry boba, a head massager, organic low-fat milk, unsweetened matcha powder, two paper boba straws
- But First, Coffee: includes a "good vibes only" desk plate, Baileys mug, 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, a hand frother, spice topper packet, coconut sugar, and instant espresso
- Gold Standard: 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, cherries, saffron and Madagascar vanilla syrup, gold leaf sheet, personalized video from Neil Patrick Harris, early grey tea bags, Belgian chocolate squares, and whipping cream.
