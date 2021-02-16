Baileys' All-New 'Light' Irish Cream Has 40% Less Sugar & Calories

Baileys, the magical Irish cream that makes is socially acceptable to get tipsy at breakfast, just got better. The spirit maker has announced the launch of a new, light version of its signature cream featuring 40% less sugar and calories.

The new beverage, dubbed Baileys Deliciously Light, is now hitting liquor aisles nationwide. The company claims that it boasts the same cream, cocoa, and Irish whiskey flavors we all know and love.

"We’re delighted to offer a lighter version of our beloved Baileys Original Irish Cream," Director of Baileys & Liqueurs for Diageo North America Stacey Cunningham said in a statement. "We all deserve a little treat and with the launch of Baileys Deliciously Light, it’s the perfect reminder for us to take that well-deserved time for ourselves this year."