Baileys Just Introduced a New S'mores-Flavored Liqueur

While pumpkin spice gets all the hype these days, there's another autumnal treat that's practically been begging to make its transition to liquid form. That's right. I'm talking about the fireside icon and camping favorite, s'mores.

Now, that irresistible flavor profile of crunchy graham crackers, slightly burnt marshmallows and smooth chocolate can be found in Baileys S'mores Irish Cream Liqueur. The bottled cocktail is making a brief appearance on store shelves nationwide, so you should stock up on it while you can.

If a s'mores-flavored cocktail isn't enough to soothe your soul this fall, why not pair it with, well, actual s'mores. You know, the kind you can eat. Bailey's is teaming up with an artisanal s'mores bakeshop (yes, you read that correctly) to offer its customers just that.

The aforementioned bakery, the LA-based S'moreology, is working with the alcohol brand to sling food prep kits that include all of the ingredients to bake a s'mores dip. In each box you can find Baileys-infused marshmallows (non-alcoholic), chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallow skewers along with the added bonus of two mugs and a mini cast iron skillet.

The kits are going up for $99.95 and are available to order via Goldbelly. If you're balling on a budget and don't need the extra sweet treats, you can just grab a bottle of the fireside snack-flavored beverage for $24.99.