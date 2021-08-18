Someone Keeps Dumping Baked Beans on Cars, Front Doors in This Small Town
Authorities are searching for the baked bean bandit.
It's not every day police are tasked with solving a mystery that involves baked beans. But it definitely happens. Police in Waverley, a small town in southeast England, are trying to find a criminal who keeps dumping the saucy legumes on people's cars and homes. A baked bean bandit, if you will.
Waverly Police announced on Facebook that they're investigating a string of crimes involving canned beans in the village of Wonersh. It's not just beans, according to the post, but that seems to be the culprit's go-to. Waverly Police said several locals reported finding baked beans poured out on their front doors and their vehicles.
"Local officers have received reports of incidents in Wonersh where beans and other food has been poured onto residents' front doors and cars overnight," the police said. "The victims are understandably distressed by this unacceptable behavior."
Authorities shared a photo of four empty cans of beans, believed to have been tossed aside by the person responsible for this unusual crime. They also included a picture of a car door covered in the messy foodstuff. Waverly Police will continue to patrol the area and "[keep] an eye out for anything suspicious." They're urging locals to report any beans they find on their homes or vehicles or spill the beans on any tips they might have.
Web sleuths haven't been able to track down the perpetrator, but have had a field day making jokes at the expense of those who've been "beaned."
"In heinz sight it could be worse, however hope someone spills the beans on who it could have bean," one person commented. Another wrote, "Please keep us up to date with how your investigation has BEAN progressing."
"It could of beans worse," a third person joked in the comments.