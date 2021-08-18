Someone Keeps Dumping Baked Beans on Cars, Front Doors in This Small Town

It's not every day police are tasked with solving a mystery that involves baked beans. But it definitely happens. Police in Waverley, a small town in southeast England, are trying to find a criminal who keeps dumping the saucy legumes on people's cars and homes. A baked bean bandit, if you will.

Waverly Police announced on Facebook that they're investigating a string of crimes involving canned beans in the village of Wonersh. It's not just beans, according to the post, but that seems to be the culprit's go-to. Waverly Police said several locals reported finding baked beans poured out on their front doors and their vehicles.

"Local officers have received reports of incidents in Wonersh where beans and other food has been poured onto residents' front doors and cars overnight," the police said. "The victims are understandably distressed by this unacceptable behavior."