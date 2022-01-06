Drivers Stuck in a 24-Hour Traffic Jam Got Fresh Bread Thanks to an Intrepid Couple

When stretches of I-95 spanning Virginia shut down due to a blizzard, thousands of travelers were trapped on the road for hours, some as long as a full day. Without access to food, water, and more fuel, it quickly became an incredibly difficult and unsafe environment for those that found themselves stuck.

One such couple, Casey Holihan and John Noe, had been stuck for 21 hours when they—hungrily—realized that they were stuck behind a Schmidt Baking Company truck—a beacon of hope and a sign of sustenance amidst miles and miles of stalled vehicles.

"After almost 21 hours of being stuck on 95 South, sleeping here overnight, not having access to food or water, and all of the nearest towns being out of power, we were tired, frustrated, and hungry," Holihan wrote on Facebook. "Many of the people stuck out here had small children, were elderly, had pets in the car, and hadn't eaten in almost a whole day."