Drivers Stuck in a 24-Hour Traffic Jam Got Fresh Bread Thanks to an Intrepid Couple
Helping hungry people get food was one highlight of the catastrophe.
When stretches of I-95 spanning Virginia shut down due to a blizzard, thousands of travelers were trapped on the road for hours, some as long as a full day. Without access to food, water, and more fuel, it quickly became an incredibly difficult and unsafe environment for those that found themselves stuck.
One such couple, Casey Holihan and John Noe, had been stuck for 21 hours when they—hungrily—realized that they were stuck behind a Schmidt Baking Company truck—a beacon of hope and a sign of sustenance amidst miles and miles of stalled vehicles.
"After almost 21 hours of being stuck on 95 South, sleeping here overnight, not having access to food or water, and all of the nearest towns being out of power, we were tired, frustrated, and hungry," Holihan wrote on Facebook. "Many of the people stuck out here had small children, were elderly, had pets in the car, and hadn't eaten in almost a whole day."
Holihan and Noe called the baking company, explaining their situation and letting them know that they were right behind one of the company's trucks. A mere 20 minutes later, Holihan and Noe were pleasantly surprised: "We received a personal call from the owner of the company, Chuck, who contacted the driver," Holihan's post continued. The owner had asked the driver to start handing out bread to hungry drivers.
Chuck Paterakis, one of the owners of Schmidt Baking Company, told the Washington Post that "it was an easy decision" to distribute the bread.
The driver, Ron Hill, got out and started distributing bread to more than 50 nearby cars. "This was one of the kindest moments I have ever witnessed," Holihan continued.
In a moment of immense chaos, the cleverness of one couple and the kindness of one company brought food and a little bit of relief to hundreds of people.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.