Bali Might Soon Ban Tourists from Renting Motorcycles

Not to dampen your enthusiasm, but your aspirational Indonesia trip involving exploring Bali on a motorcycle might need to be tweaked.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster recently announced that the Indonesian province is officially looking to ban tourists from renting motorcycles, CNN reports. The reason? Apparently, they truly misbehave on the streets. If the ban is put into effect, the only thing they'd be able to rent is a car, and they'd have to do it through a travel agency.

"[Tourists should] use the vehicles prepared by travel agents," Governor I Wayan Koster said during a press conference, as reported by The Points Guy. "Instead of roaming around with motorcycles, without wearing T-shirts and clothes, with no helmets, violating [traffic rules], and even without a license."

According to The Points Guy, Bali police claim that more than 171 foreign nationals violated traffic laws and rules in the span of only two weeks (from late February through early March).

Officials in Bali believe the new ban would help ensure safety and order in traffic, and it would also help dignify the province's tourism. Tourists will be required to comply with traffic rules also when renting cars, and the Bali police said they will ensure those requirements are met, too.