Only 45 Tourists Visited the Island of Bali in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed tourism industries all over the world. One tropical island, in particular, has really seen a shift this past year. For the first time, Bali has received a record low number of international tourists in 2021.

According to data published by CNN, an astonishingly low 45 international tourists visited the island between January and October 2021. "That is the lowest number of foreign tourist visits we've ever recorded," Nyoman Gede Gunadika, section head of tourism for Bali Province, told CNN.

Bali first closed its borders to international travelers in March 2020 and only recently reopened in October 2021. This year's drop in numbers is compared to six million tourists that visited Bali in 2019 and the one million that turned up in 2020, as reported by Insider.

Although much of Bali's economy relies on tourism, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, officials made it incredibly difficult to travel to the island. For starters, tourist visas that were typically free weren't made available, so visitors had to pay $295 for an e-visa. According to the Bali Tourism Board, tourists would also have to purchase their own health insurance, take multiple PCR tests, and quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, which could cost tourists an extra $1000.

The island now plans to spend around $275 million on 108 new infrastructure projects this year to save its tourism industry.